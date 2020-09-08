Bay-Waveland schools open better late than never during pandemic

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Students in the Bay-Waveland School District were originally set to return to class the first week of August, but that was pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns.
Tuesday became day one for the kids, teachers and staff members as the district had a normal school year opening even though the timing was anything but normal.
“I think parents are really excited about kids returning to school, and kids are definitely excited about coming back here," said Sandra Reed, Bay-Waveland School District superintendent. "Here at North Bay (Elementary School) this morning, I am just over the moon excited. I think it’s working like a well-oiled machine over here.”
They say that process to get the machine rolling came thanks to those extra weeks away from school watching other districts open up with COVID-19 mandates in place.
“I think that’s the best thing that helped us is refining our procedures. We have them down close to a science, I think,” Reed added.
Speaking of science, the kids at North Bay took thermo-imaging selfies as they walked in the building. The device takes the students' photos and temperature for the school’s database.
“It uses facial recognition, so it takes a little longer this morning to get the facial recognition in there, but after that, the kids can just walk by in a single file line, and if their temp is hot, it beeps,” she said.
Students went back to class at all five Bay-Waveland schools either as traditional students or they logged in as distance learners.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.