VFW shows officers and first responders appreciation with free BBQ

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Members of the Lakeshore Veterans of Foreign Wars post spent time this Labor Day weekend providing free BBQ plates to law enforcement officers and first responders along the coast as an act of appreciation.
The non-profit organization felt the need to show their appreciation as a community in response to everything we’re facing right now as a nation.
“One, they’re a part of our community, they’re important to our community, and they’ve sacrificed so much- day in and day out,” said VFW commander, Randy Taylor.
Taylor said due to COVID-19, many have retired the traditional celebrations. So this BBQ was aimed at adding some normalcy back to the holiday weekend.
“We got pulled pork, barbeque chicken, and we started smoking yesterday,” Taylor said. “It’s just a chance to have a picnic style meal.”
With over 80 pounds of chicken and pulled pork, the VFW set a goal to feed as many officers and first responders as they could.
“They spend so much time away from their families to make sure others are safe, so I think it’s important they know we appreciate them,” Taylor said.
Hancock County correction officer Kristin Farve said the community shows their love and support often and she’s thankful to serve day in and day out.
“It just makes everybody feel so amazing, not only just for the officers, but it also shines a light on VFW, the veterans as well,” said Farve. “It’s nice to chit chat and talk to them about all they’ve done. "
