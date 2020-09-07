South Mississippi attractions hope to cash in on summer’s ’unofficial’ finale

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After the freshwater intrusion of 2019, Coast businesses are having to rebound for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus.
Locals and out-of-town visitors were out in full force for Labor Day. Now that the summer tourism season is playing out its “unofficial” final day, attractions along the Coast pulled out all of the stops in hopes of cashing in.
Closed for much of Spring Break, Centennial Plaza got back into gear in May with the goal of providing exceptional experiences, even amid COVID-19 fears.
“We were actually able to have a lot of visitors this year. We were really surprised. People seemed to really enjoy both of our hotels, our water park and all that we have to offer here at Centennial Plaza,” said Centennial Plaza Public Relations Director Tessy Lambert.
Another popular event has also slowly come back to Centennial Plaza.
“Weddings are still happening, which is very exciting for us. We had two weddings this weekend, right in front of our beautiful fountain, and they were stunning,” Lambert said.
Big Play on Biloxi Beach has been in a unique position all year because a large part of its attraction takes place outside.
“It’s been a little bit of a roller coaster. We didn’t know what to expect so it was hard planning coming right out of the shutdown. Overall, we’ve been very fortunate to have the outdoor attractions as well. The go-cart and things like that have done really well,” said Big Play owner Brandon Wooldridge.
They’ve done so well, a new addition could be open soon.
“We’ve got a new go-cart opening up across the street. We were hoping it would be open for Memorial Day, but we missed that. Due to the pandemic, we had to redesign the track and that slowed us down a bit. Hopefully, in the next week or so, we’ll have a quarter-mile track opening up across the street,” Wooldridge said.
Go-cart enthusiast James Green was excited about the departure from his hometown of Jackson. He was actually overcome by all of the beauty.
“It’s so beautiful out here today. I never thought I’d be down here on a Labor Day weekend. I must say it’s very beautiful out here enjoying the go-carts and everything. Everyone is just out here having a lovely time. It’s just a beautiful scene and a beautiful atmosphere.”
