Sean Payton ‘confident’ in Alvin Kamara contract extension

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - Alvin Kamara is in the final year of his contract and in the midst of contract negotiations with the team. While it was reported that Kamara had a number of unexcused absences from training camp, he said on Monday that he was at the facility every day and has “never held out in his life.” But as far as an update goes on a possible extension, don’t expect to hear anything until the ink has dried.