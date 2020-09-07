Saints enter first game-week of 2020 regular season

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - It is now officially game week for the Saints as they gear up to face Tampa Bay. Despite the lack of the support from the 74,000 screaming fans of the Superdome behind them, the Saints feel good about their progress throughout training camp leading up to the regular season. Even with an absence of preseason games, head coach Sean Payton said the usual measuring stick that exists in normal offseasons does not exist in 2020. So while he feels good about his team, he’s unsure about how they measure up to the rest of the league.