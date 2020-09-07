Saints announce practice squad additions

Saints announce practice squad additions
New Orleans Saints Executive V.P./G.M. Mickey Loomis signed 15 players to practice squad (Source: Mark LaGrange)
By Sean Fazende | September 6, 2020 at 1:50 PM CDT - Updated September 7 at 11:29 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints signed 14 players to their practice squad, the team announced Sunday. The maximum a team can have is 16 in 2020.

Here’s the full list of players:

LB Anthony Chickillo

LB Joe Bachie

LB Andrew Dowell

WR Lil’ Jordan Humphrey

WR Bennie Fowler

WR Juwan Johnson

TE Tommy Stevens

TE Garrett Griffin

OL Calvin Throckmorton

OL Cameron Tom

RB Tony Jones, Jr.

CB Kemon Hall

CB Keith Washington II

DL Margus Hunt

Fowler, Chickillo and Hunt are all vested veterans that were able to land on practice squad due to new rules for the 2020 season.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.