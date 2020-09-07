Saints announce practice squad additions

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints signed 14 players to their practice squad, the team announced Sunday. The maximum a team can have is 16 in 2020.
Here’s the full list of players:
LB Anthony Chickillo
LB Joe Bachie
LB Andrew Dowell
WR Lil’ Jordan Humphrey
WR Bennie Fowler
WR Juwan Johnson
TE Tommy Stevens
TE Garrett Griffin
OL Calvin Throckmorton
OL Cameron Tom
RB Tony Jones, Jr.
CB Kemon Hall
CB Keith Washington II
DL Margus Hunt
Fowler, Chickillo and Hunt are all vested veterans that were able to land on practice squad due to new rules for the 2020 season.
