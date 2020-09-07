New Woolmarket boat launch gets plenty of use over Labor Day weekend

WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - A brand new spot to launch boats in Harrison County has been non-stop all during the Labor Day Weekend. The new ramp on the Biloxi River won’t be a secret for much longer.
Great weather brings out boaters from near and far. Albert Magnusen’s taking the “Mississippi Queen” out for a day on the water.
“It usually stays in the water, but I took it out whenever that hurricane was supposed to be happening and I haven’t been back in until now,” Magnusen said.
For Jason Sciple and his crew, this trip to the launch could be a reconnaissance mission of sorts.
“We just wanted to come by and try out the new ramp here. My son told me about it and we figured not too many other people knew about it, so we’d have a good way to get in the water and get back out easier. It seems like it’s a good place to dock,” Sciple said. “Usually I put in under the Lorraine Road Bridge, but it’s pretty crowded there and we’re sort of liking this secluded place.”
It might be a secret right now, but it won’t be once more folks come out and use the boat launch. It was just opened by Harrison County officials on Sept. 4. And there are more plans by the county to put in a place to rent kayaks, a nature trail, and even a pavilion.
“I used to come here back when I was a kid. My uncle taught me how to ski in this river. That’s why we’re here today. Just enjoying Labor Day and a ride in the boat,” Sciple added.
If you’d like to check out the new boat launch for yourself, the Biloxi River Boat Launch Park is located at 12195 Lorraine Road, just north of Orangutang’s.
