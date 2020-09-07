New Woolmarket boat launch gets plenty of use over Labor Day weekend

“We just wanted to come by and try out the new ramp here. My son told me about it and we figured not too many other people knew about it, so we’d have a good way to get in the water and get back out easier. It seems like it’s a good place to dock,” Sciple said. “Usually I put in under the Lorraine Road Bridge, but it’s pretty crowded there and we’re sort of liking this secluded place.”