Mississippi COVID-19 rates decline after prediction of becoming number one for virus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In August, a Harvard professor predicted that Mississippi would become number one in the nation for COVID-19. However, the rates have been on a decline throughout the state.
Mississippi State Department of Health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs attributed the declining numbers to mask-wearing and social distancing.
He tweeted a graph on Sunday showing how cases have changed as more counties enforced executive orders to combat the coronavirus. The graph also shows how cases have decreased since Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statewide order.
Gov. Reeves also tweeted a chart on Sunday, in which he says Mississippi has the lowest rate of coronavirus reproduction in the country.
Officials hope the declining numbers continue after the Labor Day weekend.
MSDH reported 410 new cases on Sunday. So far, 67,918 people have recovered from the virus.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.