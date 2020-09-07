How to grill safely this Labor Day

How to grill safely this Labor Day
To minimize accidental fires, the Baton Rouge Fire Department recommends that you place the grill at least 10 feet away from your home. (Source: Pexels)
By Carmen Poe | September 7, 2020 at 4:34 AM CDT - Updated September 7 at 11:30 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -According to the National Fire Protection Association, charcoal grills account for 1,300 residential fires a year.

To minimize accidental fires, the Baton Rouge Fire Department recommends that you place the grill at least 10 feet away from your home.

When using a charcoal grill, never add lighter fluid while the grill is hot. BRFD says flames could potentially travel back to the fuel and possibly catch fire.

If using a gas or propane grill, check the hoses for leaks.

“Gas grills were involved in an average of 8,900 home fires per year. Leaks or breaks were primarily a problem with gas grills,” an NFPA spokesperson says.

Children should also not be left unattended near a grill. An average of 39% of contact burns a year involve children under the age of five, according to the NFPA.

For more fire protection tips from the NFPA, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.