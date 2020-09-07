Hot and dry Labor Day. More humid later this week.

In the tropics, there are currently no threats to the Gulf Coast. Tropical Depression 17 in the Central Atlantic will likely become a tropical storm this week. Right now, it is not a threat to the U.S., but we’ll closely watch as it moves westward. Tropical Depression 18 formed this morning in the Eastern Atlantic. It is expected to become a tropical storm within the next few days, and possibly a hurricane. Right now, it is expected to stay out to sea. Another disturbance near Bermuda has a low chance of becoming a depression as it gets closer to the Carolinas. Finally, another wave moving off the coast of Africa has a low chance of becoming a depression this week. While there are no current threats to the Gulf, it’s important to stay on guard for any changes.