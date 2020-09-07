Hot and dry Labor Day. More humid later this week.

Happy Labor Day! It’s been nice so far this morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. The humidity will stay tolerable today, but we’ll warm up into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. A stray shower or storm is possible this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.
A little more cloud cover may move in by Tuesday morning, and we can’t rule out some isolated showers. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. We’ll have more humidity by Tuesday afternoon. Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible with highs near 90. It’s going to stay warm and muggy through Friday with highs near 90. Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible.
In the tropics, there are currently no threats to the Gulf Coast. Tropical Depression 17 in the Central Atlantic will likely become a tropical storm this week. Right now, it is not a threat to the U.S., but we’ll closely watch as it moves westward. Tropical Depression 18 formed this morning in the Eastern Atlantic. It is expected to become a tropical storm within the next few days, and possibly a hurricane. Right now, it is expected to stay out to sea. Another disturbance near Bermuda has a low chance of becoming a depression as it gets closer to the Carolinas. Finally, another wave moving off the coast of Africa has a low chance of becoming a depression this week. While there are no current threats to the Gulf, it’s important to stay on guard for any changes.
