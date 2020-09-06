Still heating up on Sunday

Thanks to a cold front, we can enjoy lower humidity today! However, we’ll still warm up into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. No rain is expected today. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll cool back down into the upper 60s to low 70s by Monday morning.
Labor Day looks pretty hot with highs in the low 90s. The humidity will be just a little higher. A stray shower or two is possible, but most of us will be dry. We’ll have a better chance for hit or miss showers and storms Tuesday through Thursday. It will be warm and humid with highs near 90.
In the tropics, there are currently no threats to the Gulf Coast. There are four disturbances that could develop into a tropical depression. One near Bermuda and another in the Caribbean have a low chance for development. There are two waves near Africa that will likely become tropical depression or tropical storms this week. It’s too early to know if those will impact the U.S. We’ll continue to monitor for any changes.
