Sean Payton previews Tampa Bay, Leonard Fournette

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - This is the last Sunday without NFL action on the schedule until February. Believe it or not, that means Saints football is nearly here. Their season openers, especially home openers, have not been terribly kind to them over the last decade.
And Sunday’s challenge will be a great one as divisional foe Tampa Bay will march into the Superdome with a brand new, and loaded, cast of characters. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have reunited, Chris Godwin was one of the best receivers in football last year, and just four days ago they added a running back who played his high school football in the Big Easy and college football just an hour away at LSU - Leonard Fournette. He’ll add a whole new dynamic to an already dangerous offense, and being a familiar face to the city of New Orleans, head coach Sean Payton says his team is well aware of what he can do.
“We’re familiar with the player, certainly his career at LSU was fabulous,” Payton said of Fournette. “And a couple years back in Jacksonville we had a chance to play against him. That’s a good addition for Tampa Bay. It’s another weapon, another type of runner that you have to account for. We’re pretty familiar with his skillset and the things he does well.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.