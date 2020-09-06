Sean Payton previews Tampa Bay, Leonard Fournette

And Sunday’s challenge will be a great one as divisional foe Tampa Bay will march into the Superdome with a brand new, and loaded, cast of characters. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have reunited, Chris Godwin was one of the best receivers in football last year, and just four days ago they added a running back who played his high school football in the Big Easy and college football just an hour away at LSU - Leonard Fournette. He’ll add a whole new dynamic to an already dangerous offense, and being a familiar face to the city of New Orleans, head coach Sean Payton says his team is well aware of what he can do.