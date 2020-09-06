Schooner’s Landing in full swing for second time

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There’s action over at MGM Park.
Schooner’s Landing is in full swing for round number two. The nine hole course and target challenge has been re-arranged a little bit to change things up and give players different shots from the last time around, but the format remains the same. This weekend would have been the final home stand of the Shuckers season, and while the team was ready for another successful year, being able to put something on for the Coast in such a difficult time is certainly rewarding.
”It’s everything. We were so excited to have the season, especially with the Hancock Whitney classic right when the season started. We were getting ready,” Shuckers sales and marketing coordinator Dustin Fishman said. “We had our promos ready and giveaway nights set, and then to have the season be canceled was very unfortunate. But to be able to do this and have something for the community that’s fun and engaging, it’s awesome. Even for the staff, to keep us entertained. We’re just trying to find as many ways as we can to utilize this area for people to have fun.”
Dates will be extended through the end of September, according to the team.
