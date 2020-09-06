Davis Bayou campground open at 100 percent capacity, but reaction slow

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Pam and Herman Sebren love the Davis Bayou campground, and they almost have the entire place to themselves on an otherwise busy Labor Day holiday weekend.
“It’s quiet,” Pam said. “We’ve camped at other sites and they’re very noisy. But, it’s real peaceful.”
Added Herman: “It’s basically getting away from the house, coming here, enjoying ourselves and doing the things you wished you had done a week ago, you know?”
They enjoy being surrounded by nature at the National Park, but not necessarily being a part of nature.
“We don’t hike,” Pam said with a laugh. “You’re looking at it. We don’t exercise. We just come down here just to get away from the busy-ness.”
The long-time visitors knew from an earlier announcement the campground would open on a limited basis, so they booked a spot.
“We were surprised when I went online and saw ‘campsites open.’ So, it was a nice surprise, but a surprise.”
But they hadn’t heard the latest notice that for the first time since the pandemic, the Gulf Islands National Seashore had opened the campground to 100 percent capacity.
“No. We didn’t.” said Pam.
“Apparently, no one else did either,” added Herman.
And, as a result, their getaway was a little too chill.
The couple from Brandon, MS were among only a few campers over the holiday weekend and most of the sites were empty.
For the Sebrens, that can be good and bad.
“I like seeing people and meeting people,” Herman said. “I sit here and watch campers pull in. If I can help somebody, I will. I’m a little disappointed because there’s nobody here to talk to hardly, you know?”
Gulf Islands National Seashore also announced that For Massachusetts on Ship Island will open beginning Sept. 11.
For more information, visit: https://www.nps.gov/guis/planyourvisit/conditions.htm
