Car erupts into flames after crash with 18-wheeler
Car on fire in Vicksburg. (Source: Vicksburg Daily News)
By WLBT Digital | September 6, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 9:13 PM

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A car erupted into flames after a crash with an 18-wheeler in Vicksburg, according to the Vicksburg Daily News.

The crash happened Sunday morning on Interstate 20 westbound near the county line. First responders were dispatched to the scene around 11:30 a.m.

The Vicksburg Daily News reported the driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

First responders at the scene of a crash in Vicksburg. (Source: Vicksburg Daily News)

