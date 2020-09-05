Young golfers compete in Gulf Coast Invitational

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - With the Labor Day holiday in full-swing, the Diamondhead Country Club is hosting hundreds of young golfers for the U.S. Kids Golf Gulf Coast State Invitational.
Staff prepared the course for players from all across the United States and even one from overseas.
“The golf course is probably in the best shape I’ve ever seen Diamondhead.” said U.S. Kids Golf Local Tour Director and PGA professional Jimmy Headrick.
All of the effort went into hosting 125 of some of the best young talent on the planet for the two-day tournament.
And families are excited to watch the action while obeying COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Father John Gilmer said, “You can stay separated. Golf has been the one kind of respite, the one thing that my kids have kind of gone to this summer.”
While the event featured many young, talented golfers, the focus of the tournament was to have fun this labor day weekend.
“We want to create a family memory and a family experience.” said Headrick.
As parents bond with their children through practice and competition, the invitational is also crafting a new generation of athletes.
“We’re building golfers here for life,” said Headrick. “This is really a stepping stone for kids to learn how to play and play in competition and to continue moving up the ladder to success.”
As for now, organizers say the biggest crowd the tournament has ever seen is something to celebrate.
“It says a lot about junior golf, that we’re going in the right direction.” said Headrick.
