Two appeals in Miss. court system involving reasons for voting absentee amid COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An order from a Mississippi judge this week says absentee voting will be allowed for those with pre-existing health issues this year. But the case is still caught up in the courts.
There are a couple of different appeals at play here, but both sides are hoping for a quick resolution because applications for absentee ballots are now available and they want more clarity.
Mae Toines says she’ll be going to her polling place in November but hopes the option is there for those who don’t feel safe doing so.
“To me the main thing is to get people to vote,” said Toines. “If that’s going to make people more comfortable voting absentee I do think they should be able to vote absentee.” "
But Governor Tate Reeves made it clear last month that he doesn’t think absentee ballots should be open to everyone.
“Simply saying I don’t want to go vote in person... this year... is not a reason,” said Reeves in August.
And those two views encapsulate the two sides battling for a quick answer from the court system. A Hinds County Chancery Judge agreed this week with one portion of the argument made in the lawsuit by the ACLU of Mississippi and Mississippi Center for Justice. And said those with pre-existing conditions that would make COVID-19 more severe should be allowed to vote by absentee.
“We wanted to make sure that anyone who wants to exercise to vote should be able to do that without fear of risk of harm,” described Mississippi Center for Justice President and CEO Vangela M. Wade.
But now they’re cross appealing to seek a further expansion of those who can do that.
“We argued that if you’re staying at home and avoiding public gatherings based on public health advice you could vote absentee under that revised statute,” noted ACLU of Mississippi Legal Director Joshua Tom.
The state is appealing the lower court ruling arguing that it makes it more confusing for voters. They note the legislature already determined the absentee reason should only be expanded to those who are under a physician-imposed quarantine due to COVID-19 or caring for a dependent who is under such quarantine.
As the law stands now, those with pre-existing conditions would utilize the temporary or permanent physical disability reason when requesting their absentee ballot.
