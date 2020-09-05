Saints Cut roster to 53, focus on week 1

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - We are now less than one week away from the high school football, college football, and NFL regular seasons being underway. And as of 3 pm Saturday, one of the final steps of the NFL offseason passed as rosters were cut to just 53 men. The Saints, along with the rest of the league, made a flurry of moves to trim the roster size down, including cutting former Mississippi State quarterback Tommy Stevens, their 7th round draft pick this year.
And now that the deadline is in the past, the full focus of the league now turns to preparing for week 1. For New Orleans, that means getting ready for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without the help of a full Superdome crowd behind them. Last week, the black and gold moved practice inside the dome to get a feel for what a game day in such a unique setting may feel like. But this week, they turned things up a notch - well, technically, they turned things down, by lowering the music and noise around them in practice to fully focus on what is sure to be a strange opening week.
“Look, what we’re going to deal with, every team in the league is going to have kind of an ambient crowd noise at 70 decibels so we had 70 for most of the practice and then when music is played, it’ll be at 75, and that really is for week one,” head coach Sean Payton said. “That obviously can be adjusted based on where this thing goes relative to fans so we had it on 70 and we had the music at 75.”
