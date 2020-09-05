Saints Cut roster to 53, focus on week 1

And now that the deadline is in the past, the full focus of the league now turns to preparing for week 1. For New Orleans, that means getting ready for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without the help of a full Superdome crowd behind them. Last week, the black and gold moved practice inside the dome to get a feel for what a game day in such a unique setting may feel like. But this week, they turned things up a notch - well, technically, they turned things down, by lowering the music and noise around them in practice to fully focus on what is sure to be a strange opening week.