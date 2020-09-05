Peaceful protests for equality continue in South Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The push for equality for all continues this Labor Day Weekend across the country and here in South Mississippi.
Today, activists dotted Highway 90 in Gulfport in support of Black Lives Matter, racial justice and equality.
Rally organizer, Jonathan Curry said that his group is working against years of inherently southern injustice.
“Mississippi has such a dense history in racism and injustice,” said Curry. “It still pains me, in the modern era, to see confederate symbols outside of our courthouses. Those people did hold people of different origin as equals. To see them outside of our courthouses, places of justice, what kind of justice is that for people who aren’t seen as equals.”
Curry also said that there’s injustice in Mississippi that needs to change, and that it’s deep-rooted.
“It’s deep-rooted within our southern aristocracy, if you will,” said Curry. “They come from money. They come from rich, white plantation money and they don’t care for the plights of the people at the bottom.”
Curry added that change starts in the hearts and minds of people and that he and his group will continue to spread their message of equality.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.