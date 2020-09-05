Labor Day weekend travelers describe the beach as a safe place during pandemic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cars lined-up alongside the beach as a kickoff to Labor Day weekend festivities. As families celebrate and honor the working people, many said the beach is the place to go amid COVID-19.
“We have our mask.” said Alicey, from Lousiana.
One traveler said that the beach is the best place to celebrate Labor Day festivities because of the space.
“The beach is a really nice place to be out here because there’s not too many people and you can spread out when you see people and still enjoy the out doors.” said Darren Curtis.
Due to the pandemic, sales have decreased for beach vendors and they said holidays equal a spike in business, which is something they look forward to.
“We’ve already had a ton of calls this morning and yesterday about reserving jet skis from Louisiana, Alabama, all over the place.” said Kamryn Passman.
All though most families aren’t celebrating traditionally, many are happy to bond with close relatives while staying safe.
“Just staying with family and coming to a nice beach like this where we can just relax and have fun.” said Stephen Foster.
Many families have been hungry for fun and said the beach has truly been their safe place to do that.
