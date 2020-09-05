Jonathan Holder scores run, gets win for Yankees

NEW YORK, NY. (WLOX) - Gulfport alum and New York Yankees pitcher Jonathan Holder came in to be the runner on second in the ninth inning against Baltimore Friday night, and Miguel Andujar brought him home from third with a single to right field. He would stay on the mound in the 9th inning and get his second win of the year.
“It was awesome. It was fun. I felt like a real baseball player,” Holder said. “It was a good time, I’m glad we won. I’m very humbled and I’m happy that the situation came up where I was able to run.”
Holder said after the game that was his first time scoring a run since high school.
He currently holds the team’s lowest ERA among pitchers who have thrown at least five innings of work.
