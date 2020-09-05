Heat Advisory for Saturday

It’s going to be blazing hot today! Highs will be in the mid 90s with the heat index around 105-110. We will be under a Heat Advisory through Saturday afternoon. Drink plenty of water and take breaks in the A/C if you have outdoor plans. A stray shower is possible, but most of us will be dry.
A cold front moving through by Sunday morning will drop the humidity. Lows will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s. While we’ll still be in the 90s Sunday afternoon, the humidity will be tolerable. It will be sunny. Labor Day looks hot and sunny with highs in the low 90s. Isolated showers are possible. We could see a few more showers by Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 90.
In the tropics, there are currently no threats to the Gulf or U.S. Tropical Depression Omar will remain out to sea. There are three other waves in the Eastern Atlantic that could become either tropical depressions or storms. While they are not a threat at this time, we’ll continue to monitor them.
