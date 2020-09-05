Five candidates qualify for Harrison Co. tax collector special election

By WLOX Staff | September 5, 2020 at 8:55 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 8:55 AM

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Five candidates qualified for the special election for Harrison County tax collector.

David LaRosa was elected tax collector during the 2019 November elections but stepped down March 31, 2020.

A special election will be held Nov. 3 to elect a candidate to complete the final three years of the term.

The candidates are:

  • Connie Rockco
  • Scottie R. Cuevas
  • Sharon A. Nash Barnett
  • Jennifer Adams
  • Sheena Khalifeh

Nash currently serves as interim Harrison County Tax Collector.

The deadline to qualify was Sept. 4, 2020.

