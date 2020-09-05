Five candidates qualify for Harrison Co. tax collector special election

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Five candidates qualified for the special election for Harrison County tax collector.
David LaRosa was elected tax collector during the 2019 November elections but stepped down March 31, 2020.
A special election will be held Nov. 3 to elect a candidate to complete the final three years of the term.
The candidates are:
- Connie Rockco
- Scottie R. Cuevas
- Sharon A. Nash Barnett
- Jennifer Adams
- Sheena Khalifeh
Nash currently serves as interim Harrison County Tax Collector.
The deadline to qualify was Sept. 4, 2020.
