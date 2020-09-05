Biloxi’s Tim Jones shines in USM’s loss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - It certainly wasn’t the start of the season Southern Miss was hoping for. But if there is any silver lining, it was the play of quarterback Jack Abraham, and perhaps even more so, wide receiver and Biloxi alum Tim Jones.
They both did a great job. Tim especially had an outstanding game,” head coach Jay Hopson said. “They were the highlight of the game, there’s no question about that.”
“He’s a ball player,” Abraham said of Jones. “I thought they brought a lot of attention to him once we started throwing the ball early. I thought they played him well, but he’s a ball player. He’s always open, it makes my job a lot easier.”
Jones hauled in six catches for 139 yards, the second highest total of his career. A masterful individual performance, but the Golden Eagles needed a bit more to grab the win.
“I felt good tonight,” Jones said. “I felt like we could get in our routes. It was a tough loss - I came in here expecting to win, I’m sure we all did as a team. You can’t take any team lightly.”
Southern Miss struggled to establish the run, couldn’t convert on third downs, and let the Jaguars go for 529 yards of offense. But for Jones, two things stood out that need to improve before game number two.
“I think the biggest things was fixing the missed executions and less penalties,” he said. “I’ll say it over and over again, the missed executions and the penalties, and getting more precise on our routes. Receivers, we can get better too. We can all get better as a team with everything that we do.”
