Supreme Court allows felony plea hearings to be conducted by video conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Supreme Court on Friday, Sept. 4, issued an order allowing plea hearings in felony cases to be conducted by video conference to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in jails.
Chief Justice Mike Randolph signed Emergency Administrative Order 16 today and the order said that trial judges have the ’discretion to use interactive audiovisual equipment to conduct plea hearings.’
The Supreme Court said that video conferencing for a plea hearing can be done only if a defendant willingly agrees to this method, and only if the defense attorney is physically present with the defendant. The Court also issued these requirements:
- a full record of the proceedings shall be made, which may include an electronic recording (digitally or on tape)
- after consultation with counsel, the defendant shall provide written consent to the use of “interactive audiovisual equipment” during the proceedings;
- the court shall determine that the defendant knowingly, intelligently, and voluntarily agrees to appear at the proceeding by interactive audiovisual means; and
- counsel shall be physically present with the defendant during the proceedings, with each taking appropriate and/or mandated measures to minimize the potential transmission of COVID-19 (e.g., face coverings over the nose and mouth; social distancing), and provisions shall be made to allow for confidential communications between the defendant and counsel before and during the proceeding.
The Attorney General asked the Court in a document filed Aug. 20 to protect vulnerable populations of jails by “vesting complete discretion in Mississippi’s trial court judges to decide on a case-by-case bases whether in-person hearings can be conducted safely or should be handled remotely.”
The Attorney General also noted that all U.S. District Courts in Mississippi as well as in neighboring states use video conferences for accepting felony pleas.
If you want to read the complete Emergency Administrative Order 16, here’s where you can. https://bit.ly/3icGRYo
