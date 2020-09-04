State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright responds to former employee’s indictment

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright is responding to the indictment and arrest of Cerissa Neal.
Wright released this statement Thursday.
Statement from Dr. Carey Wright, State Superintendent of Education, Regarding Indictment of Former Employee
“The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is pleased to see legal action being taken against the individuals who are alleged to have defrauded the MDE and the State of Mississippi. We reported this suspected activity in October 2017 to the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) when we discovered evidence that a former employee may have violated state procurement laws. At the time of the discovery, we conducted an immediate, internal audit of all business transactions in which the former employee was involved and provided the audit results and all related records to the OSA. We are eager to continue to assist the investigation through to its conclusion.”
The State Department of Education also shared a copy of the letter sent to former State Auditor Stacey Pickering with a date of October 25, 2017.
The letter also states that during the review MDE’s Internal Audit team reached out to additional staff and searched Neal’s hard drive and discovered irregularities related to the Kyles Company and other red flags that caused the MDE to suspect potential fraud, waste and abuse.
