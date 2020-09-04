New Goodwill super store aims to offer bargains while helping the Gulfport community

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Lines of South Mississippians waited outside the new Goodwill super store location in Gulfport Friday morning, eager to finally take advantage of bargain deals.
But for Mary Torres, the grand opening meant a lot more.
Torres is one of the new faces hired at the new location, serving as an assistant manager. She landed the job amid the employment struggles brought on by the pandemic.
She said, “I went online to Goodwill and saw they were looking for opportunities.”
Now seven weeks later, she helps lead the largest Goodwill location in the southeast.
Torres said, “It’s a growing experience in the Gulfport area. We put so much into it. "
The new location renovated the old K-Mart building on Highway 49. And the staff made sure the store was ready to safely welcome shoppers through their doors.
Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce CEO Adele Lyons said, “They’re really right there with all the shopping facilities here on the coast. This is a great place for you to get a little bit of everything.”
The location aims to turn customers’ donations into valuable goods for families in the community.
Goodwill President and CEO Richmond Vincent said, “They’re there. They support us. They are the lifeline. They are the foundation that helps us be successful as an organization.”
City leaders and Goodwill officials wanted the new Hwy 49 location to make an immediate impact on the Gulfport community, with more initiatives to come in the near future.
In 2021, the location will offer more for Gulfport with a new career center.
“Our main goal is to eliminate poverty in Mississippi,” Goodwill Marketing and Communications Manager Will Harvey said. “We’ll be able to do things like career readiness, job readiness, different courses, digital literacy classes. All of those things will come so there can be more jobs here.”
Whether you are a donor, shopper, or worker, officials say the new location will be there to help.
Vincent said, “Just know that we are here to serve this community. We’re going to continue to do that. We’re going to continue to keep people employed here.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.