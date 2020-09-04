MDHS receives over $24M from CARES Act to assist families during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services received more than $24 million in CARES funding from the U.S. Department of Human Services to assist families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds were awarded in two separate grants:
One is a $9,200,678 grant called the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). These funds can help families pay home energy costs such as electric and gas bills. Families may also apply for the grant to purchase or repair air conditioners, heaters, and fans.
The other is a $15 million grant called the Community Services Block Grant. These funds can assist families with rent, mortgage, employment, and educational expenses.
“The goal of MDHS is to serve as many non-traditional clients as possible, who are mainly the households that have been directly or directly impacted due to COVID-19,” said Tina Ruffin, Director of the MDHS Division of Community Services. “These funds will allow us to make sure our most vulnerable clients receive help when they need it.”
Individuals may contact their local community action agency (CAA) or human resource agency (HRA) to apply for both types of assistance. A list of these agencies is posted on the MDHS website.
Individuals who have never received services may submit a Pre Application through the Virtual ROMA website.
Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.
