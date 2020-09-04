Ingalls bids farewell to the DDG 119

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - There was a big send off Friday morning at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula. The guided missile destroyer Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) is now on its way to its first Navy assignment.
This is the 32nd state-of-the-art destroyer Ingalls has delivered to the U.S. Navy. The shipyard currently has three other DDGs under construction, including Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), the Navy’s first Flight III destroyer.
DDG 119 is the first ship named in honor of Navy veteran Delbert D. Black, who served as a gunner’s mate and was aboard the battleship USS Maryland (BB 46) during the attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
