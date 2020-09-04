Gautier now allows golf carts on some city streets

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in Gautier now have another way to get around town: golf carts.
The city council passed an ordinance that went into effect Friday allowing golf carts to be driven on any city street or road where the posted speed limit does not go over 25 miles per hour. Golf carts are currently approved to drive on Ladnier Road, Martin Bluff Road, Dolphin Drive, Graveline Road, De La Pointe Drive, and Old Spanish Trail.
Operating a golf carts means following the same laws as other vehicles relating to traffic and parking. Owners must also purchase a $25 decal from the city to register the vehicle.
