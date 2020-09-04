Friday’s forecast

Before the sun comes up, it’s a comfortable morning with temperatures mainly in the 70s. But, after sunrise, we’ll quickly heat up and by this afternoon the high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 90s with a heat index ranging from about 101 to 107. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out today but most of South Mississippi will probably see little to no rain today. A weak front may arrive from the north by Saturday and could bring a touch of slightly lower humidity by some time on Sunday. In the tropics, there is plenty of activity but no direct or immediate threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast region. Nana has fallen apart over central America, though its remnants could drift westward and redevelop off the west coast of Mexico in the eastern Pacific. Omar was located northeast of Bermuda on Friday morning and is no threat to land as it continues out to sea. There are three disturbances east of the Lesser Antilles that could become depressions/storms: one located near the Cape Verde Islands has a high chance to develop, one located just west of that has a medium chance to develop, and another emerging off of Africa this weekend has a medium chance to develop. There’s also a low chance for development with a disturbance located northeast of Omar in the north Atlantic. Hurricane season peaks next week.