Biloxi River Boat Launch Park opens in Woolmarket

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Boaters now have a new place to launch from in Harrison County. Friday, county leaders officially opened the Biloxi River Boat Launch Park in Woolmarket.
Construction of the boat launch started in the spring of 2019, but work to develop the property actually began back in 2017.
The next phase of the project will add a pavilion and park area, a kayak launch, and a bulkhead. Eventually, a nature trail will be identified and marked through the local flora and fauna.
