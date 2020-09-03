Woman, children escape from burning home in Harrison Co.

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Harrison County family is without a home after it went up in flames Wednesday but they are thankful to be alive.
The mobile home on Shaw Road, where a mother lives with her four children, went up in flames just before 6 p.m.
Moments of sheer terror went through the mother as she called 911 for help, believing her nine-month-old son was still inside the burning trailer.
Fortunately, the baby was with his grandfather and was safely out of the trailer. The woman’s dad tells us his daughter was taken to the hospital to be checked out but, for now, they are all just so grateful to be alive.
“Something is wrong with her throat after she was making sure the baby wasn’t in the baby bed,” said Stewart Saxon, who also lives in the home with his daughter and grandchildren. “She was here with her kids by herself. She was cleaning. She said she looked towards the room I was staying in and it was on fire.”
The home is a total loss. Authorities are still investigating how the fire started.
Harrison County Fire Services and Gulfport’s CRTC team helped extinguish the flames.
