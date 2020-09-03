Thursday’s forecast

Expect mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s and a heat index up to about 106 degrees. Our pattern of hardly any rain is expected to continue for the rest of this week thanks to drier air aloft limiting rain activity in the region. Rain chances may slightly increase into the upcoming holiday weekend but there will probably be many rain-free hours on Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day Monday. There will be a chance of a cool front around the middle of next week. If it actually arrives, then a somewhat cooler and less humid pattern could be possible by the end of next week. Weather history of recent years shows that South Mississippi typically waits until late September before seeing morning temperatures drop into the 60s. So, don’t get your hopes up too much for this possible cooldown. But, know that fall starts in just three weeks so our first noticeable cooldown can’t be too many more weeks away. Meanwhile in the tropics, there are no threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast as Nana made landfall in central America as a hurricane last night and Omar remains no threat to land, moving north of Bermuda. Three disturbances located east of the Lesser Antilles could become depressions or storms; two have a low chance, one has a high chance. Hurricane season peaks next week.