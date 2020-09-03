Moss Point students to continue virtual learning for additional week

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point students will continue learning from home for at least one more week before beginning the process of phasing back into the school building.
Superintendent Dr. Shannon Vincent Raymond said Thursday that students will not begin being phased back into school until Sept. 14. Originally, the plan was to have them return next week in phases.
Beginning on Sept. 14, students will start to be phased in by grade and class, with the eventual goal of having all students back in school by Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Parents also have the option to continue virtual learning or choose hybrid learning or traditional learning. However, the school district said if parents would like to reconsider the choice they already made, they need to contact their child’s school and notify the principal as soon as possible.
All students must wear masks when returning to school.
Despite cases of coronavirus dropping in Jackson County, school officials said there have been an increase in numbers in Moss Point based on data released Sept. 3. That is why Raymond has made the decision to phase students in
“Although we are beyond ready to see our students’ smiling faces every day, we realize that a phased in process is best for ensuring that all students and staff needs are met,” said a release from Dr. Vincent Raymond. “We are extremely proud of our partnership with Coastal Family Health Services who has continued to offer COVID testing for our employees and students, and we now have a MPSD nurses on each campus. We feel we are prepared for students to arrive and have taken every precaution necessary in preparation of their arrival. Our Tiger family’s health and safety are our top priority along with providing a quality education to our scholars – it is time to take the next step.”
For more information about Moss Point School District’s reopening plan, visit their website.
