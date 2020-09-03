Moss Point students to continue virtual learning for additional week

“Although we are beyond ready to see our students’ smiling faces every day, we realize that a phased in process is best for ensuring that all students and staff needs are met,” said a release from Dr. Vincent Raymond. “We are extremely proud of our partnership with Coastal Family Health Services who has continued to offer COVID testing for our employees and students, and we now have a MPSD nurses on each campus. We feel we are prepared for students to arrive and have taken every precaution necessary in preparation of their arrival. Our Tiger family’s health and safety are our top priority along with providing a quality education to our scholars – it is time to take the next step.”