Mississippi Department of Insurance receives grant to help train first responders

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Insurance received more than half a million dollars to help train first responders at the State Fire Academy.
Congressman Michael Guest was on hand to present the $435,000 Assistance to Firefighters Grant to State Fire Marshall Mike Cheney.
Non-federal matching funds of more than $65,000 brought the total to $500,000 to be used to support the equipment needs of the State Fire Academy.
Rep. Guest said, ”And we are proud that we have been a small part, to make sure that we were able to secure a grant that will refurbish one of the burn buildings that is here located on this campus.”
This grant is part of nearly 2-million dollars in funding recently awarded under FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program to Mississippi fire stations and first responder training facilities.
