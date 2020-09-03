Jackson County Fair cancelled due to COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Coast family tradition filled with gumbo, live entertainment and rides will not happen this year due to COVID-19 challenges.
This year’s 100th anniversary for the Jackson County Blue Ribbon Fair has now been cancelled.
Like always, the fair was scheduled during the third week in October, but organizers said the challenges of executing a large event while keeping protocols in mind were too much to overcome.
“The fair is such a family reunion type of event, you run into people at the fair you don’t see all year,” said Jackson County Fairgrounds Manager Tammy Moore. “We just didn’t see how we could keep the rides sanitized and stay ahead of the virus.”
Moore said she thinks what people will miss most about the fair is the food, usually sold every year by church groups.
This year’s slogan would’ve been “Flying high for 100 years.”
But not all fairs are going to stop their annual festivities. The Mississippi State Fair is still scheduled to be October 7 through 18.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.