Hurst calls Jackson police ’undervalued,’ says murder rate almost 3x that of Chicago

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a tweet today, U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst sounded off on the more than 80 homicides which have occurred in Jackson since January. In 2019, 83 homicides were reported in the city for the entire year.
Hurst said that Jackson is on pace for a record 122 homicides by the end of 2020 and that the Capitol City has a murder rate almost three times that of Chicago.
Chicago has reported 497 homicides since January but has a population almost 16 times greater than Jackson.
Hurst said the Jackson Police Department is “working hard” but that they are “underpaid, understaffed,” and “undervalued.”
He ended the tweet by saying that Jackson needs to enact Project LeGend which is an initiative allowing federal law enforcement to work in conjunction with state and local law enforcement to fight “the sudden surge of violent crime” across America.
Hurst also commented on Jackson’s crime rate in December of 2019, telling public officials to “quit denying there’s a gun problem in Jackson. Quit denying there’s a crime problem...”
He called on local judges to stop “releasing and re-releasing and re-releasing” criminals when there is evidence to show that they’re a “danger to our communities.”
Mike Hurst has served as a United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi since October of 2017.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.