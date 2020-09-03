Gulf Coast Rifle & Pistol Club aiming to attract public guests

WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - Pretty soon you’ll get a chance to try your hand at competitive shooting at the Gulf Coast Rifle and Pistol Club.
The club in Woolmarket is currently private but they’re opening up to the public on Monday nights, beginning on Sept.14 and running through Nov. 30. The goal is to get people more people involved in the sport.
“It’s not designed for people like me it’s designed for beginners,” said Vice President of Gulf Coast and Pistol Club Kim Wilson. “Anyone who shoots all 12 weeks is in the running for trophies.”
They’re nine feet apart and the participants shoot at clay targets whistling away at nearly 40 mph, and according to club members, they’re addicted and now they want the general public to get in on all the fun.
“In all, it’s a very nice event, and it’s a very good introduction to shotgun sporting shooting,” said Charlie Boggs. “Whether you end up being a trap shooter, a skeet shooter or a sporting clay shooter, it’s a very good introduction for someone who’s looking to get into competitive shooting.”
We’re told when the Mondays begin, the fee will be $10 for 50 targets, and if you don’t own a rifle, you can rent one at the club.
