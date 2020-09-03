Group protests for removal of Confederate statue at Harrison County Courthouse

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A planned protest for the removal of the Confederate statue at the Harrison County Courthouse on Thursday barely avoided violence.
Harrison County residents have protested, called their Board of Supervisors and attended public meetings to demand that the Confederate statue at Harrison County Courthouse be removed, but no action by the supervisors has been taken.
The Mississippi Rising Coalition organized the protest, calling for the Harrison County Board of Supervisors to have a vote on whether to take down a statue of a Confederate soldier at the courthouse in Gulfport.
What began as a quiet peaceful event became tense when a group of armed individuals, who said they were with the Southern Defense Force arrived.
One of the protest organizers, Jeffrey Hulum III, of the social group Extend a Hand Help A friend, expressed concern about their presence at the protest, which began an argument.
“If any of these people that support this monument, and you’re not armed, tries to take a shot at you, I’ll jump in front of you.” said one of the statue’s defenders, Larry Satchfield of Gulfport.
Hulum responded by reaching behind himself and pulling out a handgun and said, “I stay armed, nobody is going to threaten me.”
He quickly holstered his weapon without pointing it at anybody.
That brought out emotions on both sides and a shouting match ensued between supporters and opponents of the statue, including one man who called the militia members “cowards.”
One of the militia members called the man a “disgrace to the whole country.”
In the end, people calmed down, agreed they had both made their point and left.
