Coastal Mississippi tourism survives summer of COVID

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - At the beginning of the summer, it seemed like 2019 all over again, at least for the Coast’s tourism industry.
Last year, tourism on the Mississippi Coast was virtually shut down by an algea bloom. This year, the coronavirus pandemic made things look bleak.
Labor Day marks the traditional end of the summer tourism season but for a season has been overshadowed by a pandemic, it hasn’t been too bad.
“One like no other, there’s just no other way to say it,” said J.J. Pierotich of Sharkheads and Souvenir City in Biloxi. “The way spring started off with the COVID coming in and us having to shut down, we were half off in March, 95 percent down in April.”
A sudden turnaround made things look better.
“Then May came. We were very shorthanded, we had to close some registers and we had lines almost out the door,” said Pierotich. “Never seen anything like it.”
Coastal Mississippi CEO Milton Segarra said the souvenir business appears to be an effective barometer for the entire Coast.
“We have seen that the number of visitors, occupancy, and economic impact has been much better than what we expected and forecasted back in March and April this year,” Segarra said.
Mississippi Coast tourism relies on a local drive-in market, and that market did not let the pandemic slow them down.
“The summer has continued on that way,” said Pierotich. “I don’t know if it’s because of people not being able to fly or take cruises or whatever. You’re not going to take away the small vacation from the American public.”
Segarra agreed.
“That same feeling is what we’re getting from other venders as well, hotels and restaurants and some others,” said Segarra.
“In general, business has been very good,” said Pierotich. “People are coming in, families are having a good time, trying to make the best of what we’re going through.”
Segarra said he was confident that the Labor Day weekend would continue the strong trend.
