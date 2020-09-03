Coast restaurants excited for final holiday of summer even amid restrictions

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Typically viewed as the last holiday of the summer season, Labor Day is right around the corner.
Because of the hardships faced by many restaurants in South Mississippi, local eateries are gearing up for what they hope to be a big weekend.
Restaurants like Shaggy’s Biloxi Beach are pulling out all the stops to not only make sure that this final weekend of summer is a big one, but that everyone that comes out for the fun is safe as well.
Shaggy’s Biloxi Beach General Manager Jamie Reid said that this holiday weekend is typically a good one for his restaurant.
Because of the current COVID-19 regulations have been place for a while, he said his guests won’t be negatively impacted.
“We’ve really got the guest confidence back by maintaining those restrictions,” said Reid. “We’ve had a lot of guests come in and really love what we’re doing, keeping everybody separate, small parties, still enjoying bringing the party to the guest.”
To help stay in compliance, there’s a few things his staff aren’t bringing to the guest for starters, the menu.
“The guests come in, they scan the QR code with their phone, they don’t have to download an app, just the camera, and the menu comes up.” said Reid.
Reid’s guests even have a contactless payment option. His whole operation closes at 10 p.m. each night so he’s above compliance there as well.
A restaurant that’s quickly becoming a favorite in South Mississippi, is Yul’s Place on the Popp’s Ferry causeway in Biloxi.
Owner and operator, Yul Grace, said that measures have been in place for months to prepare for the kind of business he’s hoping for the Labor Day weekend
“We’ve added outdoor seating along our property,” said Grace. “We added almost 40 seats out there. We can fit families of six or we can do families of 12 but we can also move them apart or keep them together, just so we can keep families together. If other people want to sit out, they can move the benches down, we can move them around.”
Simitar to Shaggy’s, Yul’s Place also closes at 10 p.m. avoiding the 11 p.m. deadline for liquor sales, set forth by Governor Tate Reeves. Both locations also offer to-go and curbside options for guests that don’t want to dine on property.
