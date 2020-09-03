City leaders hope to find common ground on road connector project

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport had its first public meeting over a connector road project that city and business leaders say will help traffic congestion and create opportunities for economic expansion.
While there are some still worried about potential flooding as a result, officials said it’s a necessary first step in a long conversation that hopefully will find a common ground.
But, right now, Gulfport Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines isn’t holding back her anger. She said she still has more questions than answers.
But, she knows one thing for sure.
“I know that I’m opposed to this road,” said Holmes-Hines. “I know this road is wrong for Forest Heights. This is wrong. Black lives matter for Forest Heights and North Gulfport too.”
A planned connector would extend Airport Road east of Highway 49, and going north to I-10 with an interstate overpass.
Holmes-Hines and other residents of North Gulfport are concerned that it will create flooding problems because it will be built on wetlands.
North Gulfport resident Glenn Cobb has been fighting against wetland development for more than a decade.
“We are all for economic progress,” said Cobb. “We’re all for that. But when you start having progress affect people, we’ve got a problem with that.”
He said the effect will be life-changing for those less likely to be able to deal with that change.
“Seniors, low-income people who can’t move,” said Cobb. “Those are the people who are going to be mostly affected.”
Thursday’s public meeting gathered feedback specifically for its environmental report, which likely will be presented by the end of the year.
The report also included reports from the EPA, Corps of Engineers and DEQ.
Engineering firm Neel-Schaffer is in charge of the project.
“We don’t want anybody to flood. Nobody does,” said Damon Torricelli with Neel-Schaffer. “That’s why we’re taking into consideration what everybody says tonight and learn what everybody’s concerns are and try address them the best we can.”
Mayor Billy Hewes said there are a lot of benefits with this new road including traffic control, but he added this for those worried the project will create a flooding issue.
“By law, it cannot,” said Hewes. “There have to be measures and safeguards put into place, that does not exacerbate or make flooding any worse. So, those concerns were taken into account from day one, and they’re still in place today.”
The project, which was made possible through a $20.5 million dollar grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation, will likely take about three years to complete.
