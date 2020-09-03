Bay Waveland District prepares for school year after month-long delay

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Anticipation is growing in the Bay Waveland School District as students and teachers prepare for a new school year.
By this time next week, students will be back in the classrooms at Bay High and teachers are ready for their return.
“We’re very excited,” said U.S. History teacher Kellie Gunn. “I think every staff member is, we’re ready to see our babies again, ready to be back in our classrooms, ready to get back to a little sense of normalcy.”
Students in Bay Waveland schools were originally set to return the first week of August, but that was pushed back a month. Teachers and administrators said the extra time was essential to give schools time to perfect COVID-19 safety plans.
“We’ve been just around the clock, preparing and looking and studying and listening and watching the campus, and getting guidance and advice, and making sure that we’re ’dotting every i and crossing every t’ that we can.” said principal Amy Coyne.
Derrick Willis, basketball coach and speech debate teacher, said that the district has prepared for the new normalcy for students and faculty.
“There hasn’t been one stone left upturned in this extra month that we’ve had,” said Willis. “And it’s been really reassuring for a new teacher and a new district to know that the leadership is doing everything they can to make sure not just the staff but the students in the community are as prepared as they can be.”
They also said it gave them an opportunity to monitor other districts as they returned to see what worked and didn’t work.
“One of the biggest things that we learned is mandating masking,” said Gunn. “Also, how to modify things like lunch schedules. How to mitigate traveling in the halls, bathroom breaks, it’s like we have a plan for the plan.”
Willis also agreed with Gunn that it was very important for the district to wait and see how other schools were dealing with the new changes.
“I think it was paramount the opportunity to monitor other districts, and not just, or rush back because that was the popular thing to do, I think that gives us the upper hand.” said Willis.
With just a few days left until the school bell rings for the first day, these educators are feeling confident it’ll be a successful start to the school year.
“I think it’s going to be a great year, no matter what,” said Gunn. “Because it’s always a great day to be a tiger.”
