19-year-old charged with drive-by shooting in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 19-year-old is in jail after police say he fired shots at a house in Biloxi earlier this week.
Edward R. Payton Jr. was arrested Tuesday by Biloxi Police. He is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Authorities say the charge stems from a drive-by shooting that happened Sunday, Aug. 30, at a house in the 300 block of Holley Street. The house was shot several times, said police. No one was injured.
Payton was arrested and taken to the Harrison County Jail, where a $100,000 bond was set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
