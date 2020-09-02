Woman arrested, charged in drive-by shooting in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A woman has been arrested after police say she rode by a Biloxi house, firing multiple shots at the residence.
Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Biloxi Police officers said they were in the 600 block of Division Street when they heard gunshots in the area. A witness told the officers that the gunshots had been fired from a vehicle, striking a house. Fortunately, police say no one was injured.
The witness provided a description of the vehicle and its direction of travel. After canvassing the area, officers located a vehicle that matched the description provided.
They stopped the vehicle and were able to determine that it had been involved in the shooting.
Delores Toni Jackson, 26 of Biloxi, was riding in the vehicle and was identified as the person who fired the shots, said police. She was arrested and is now charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling. She was taken to Harrison County Jail, where a $100,000 bond was set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.