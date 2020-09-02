With 15 homicides, August becomes deadliest month in Jackson’s history

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A spike in gun violence over the last few weeks has led to August being the deadliest month in Jackson’s history, according to an analysis of 45 years’ worth of monthly homicide data from the city’s police department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Over the span of 31 days, 15 people were killed in separate incidents across the city, surpassing the previous record of 14 homicides set in April and July of this year.
Those double-digit tallies have propelled the city to perhaps its deadliest year ever, with its 79 homicides estimated to reach 116 by the end of the year if the rate of killings continues.
Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department said almost half of those killings are caused by domestic disputes and people who know each other.
The department, which has approximately 155 active duty officers according to Jackson City Council President Aaron Banks, has been enduring an officer shortage now for more than eighteen months, internal documents show.
A 2019 investigation by 3 On Your Side revealed internal memos between deputy chiefs that indicated JPD needs 264 active-duty officers at a minimum to patrol the city and sustain its beats.
Brown said a new police recruit class should start in the next few weeks, which will eventually add more officers to the ranks.
Until then, nonprofit organizations like Strong Arms of Jackson hope to bridge the gap and reduce violence in blighted neighborhoods.
“You’re not gonna be able to fix the problem by sending the police day in and day out,” said Benny Ivey, co-director of the organization. “I’m not anti law enforcement. I respect law enforcement, but they can’t do it alone. If they were gonna do it alone, it would have already been done. We want to provide resources for organizations and individuals in those communities that are ready to do something about this violence.”
Ivey, a former inmate and Simon City Royal, said their credible messenger program draws on research from larger cities that have been able to use former inmates and gang members to reach those most susceptible to crime.
Later this year, Ivey said they plan to launch that initiative, putting “violence interrupters” in neighborhoods throughout Jackson.
“They will put themselves in harm’s way to de-escalate that violence,” Ivey said.
Terun Moore, another director of Strong Arms of Jackson, said he had previously been in prison on a life sentence, but now that he’s out, he’s dedicating his life to giving back.
“Everybody don’t want to be violent. Some people don’t understand that violence is a contagion, it’s a disease, and people just graduate [to other things],” Moore said.
Moore and others want to offer opportunities to those most affected through socioeconomic factors, providing job skills and vocational training to those released from prison, and give them the tools to make a life they can be proud of.
To do that, violence interrupter John Knight said, they have to start with the basics.
“Our main focus or main goal is to fight for people who can’t fight for themselves, or don’t know how to fight or fend for themselves. We’re teachers,” Knight said. “If we can learn how to love each other again or respect each other again, we can be better than we were yesterday.”
Moore said they’re working on securing a building for the organization in south Jackson, and once that’s complete, they’ll launch the initiative all over Jackson.
The nonprofit organization, funded through federal grants and donations, will also pay those who serve as violence interrupters because of the potential risk involved.
Ivey said the city of Jackson has not donated any money to the organization, but hopes that might happen in the future, depending on the program’s success.
