Wednesday’s Forecast

It’s a muggy morning with temperatures in the lower 80s before sunrise which is about 10 degrees warmer than than normal. Those up early will enjoy a view of September’s Full Corn Moon. The day begins with partly cloudy skies but we’ll gradually see those clouds break up and allow for abundant sunshine by this afternoon. Today’s high temperatures will from the upper 80s to the mid 90s with a heat index up to about 107 degrees. So, remember to drink plenty of water and don’t forget to take breaks in the air-conditioning if you plan to spend time outdoors today. This pattern of hardly any rain is expected to continue for much of this week thanks to drier air aloft limiting rain activity in the region. Rain chances may slightly increase into the upcoming holiday weekend but there will probably be many rain-free hours on Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day Monday. A somewhat cooler and less humid pattern remains possible by the middle of next week. Weather history of recent years shows that South Mississippi typically waits until late September before seeing morning temperatures drop into the 60s. So, don’t get your hopes up too much for this possible cooldown. But, know that fall starts in just three weeks so our first cooldown can’t be too many more weeks away. Meanwhile in the tropics, there are no threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Nana in the west Caribbean Sea targets central America and Tropical Storm Omar well offshore of Virginia heads out to sea. A tropical disturbance in the Atlantic between the Cape Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles has a low chance to become a depression/storm. And another tropical disturbance emerging off the coast of Africa today has a medium chance to become a depression/storm. Hurricane season peaks next week.