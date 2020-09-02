Gulfport’s new police chief sworn in, vows to hold the line with integrity, empathy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - From patrolman to police chief, Gulfport’s highest ranking officer has risen through the ranks, carving out a career and building a reputation based on respect and hard work.
With his wife and grandchildren at his side, Chris Ryle was officially sworn in as police chief on Tuesday during a socially-distant ceremony at the city’s new Mississippi Aquarium.
Raising his right hand as he faced Mayor Billy Hewes, Ryle vowed to uphold the department’s highest position with integrity and leadership.
Speaking to the crowd, Ryle said being a police officer is a calling that requires a person to wear many hats.
“You have to be a tactician, a psychologist, a social worker, a parent, and a medic, just to name a few,” he said. “As we move forward together, I expect us to maintain our professionalism, which we are known for. Be compassionate, understanding and empathetic while holding the line.”
Ryle says one of the first things he wants to get to work on is building stronger police relationships with the community.
“On our patch, it says ‘police helping people.’ Many look at these words as just part of the patch, but I truly believe this is why we chose this career,” he said.
Ryle rose through the ranks, starting out as a patrol officer and rising to the rank of deputy chief before being named police chief following the retirement of former chief Leonard Papania.
After being sworn in as chief, the 22-year veteran of the Gulfport Police Department swore in his new second-in-command, Deputy Chief Craig Peterson.
Gulfport’s top two cops met during their first days at the police academy back in the 90′s and have worked together at GPD ever since.
A lifelong resident of Gulfport, Ryle joined the Navy after finishing high school. Ryle was hired by the Gulfport Police Department in 1998 when he was assigned to the patrol division.
He’s served in the Special Weapons and Tactics team, Pro-Active Unit, Criminal Investigation’s Division, Forensic Unit, Professional Standards Unit, and was appointed as deputy chief in December 2019 by Papania.
Also sworn in to new roles during Tuesday’s ceremony were Commander of Professional Standards Joshua Bromen, Commander of Operations Adam Cooper, Commander of Support Heather Dailey, and Deputy Commander of Support Tommy Payne.
