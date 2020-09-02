Preseason Gridiron 2020: Pass Christian Pirates

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Before the 2020 season officially kicks off, the new-look Pirates of Pass Christian are a little extra excited, and appreciative, of the opportunity.
“Just come out here and be grateful for every day we have. You never know what’s going to happen, some schools have already had to shut down. Just trying to make the most of every day, we’re excited to just get to Friday so we can play a game,” first year head coach Chase Carmody told WLOX.
“These kids have been through a lot, and I’m just excited to see them get out there and have a chance to play on Friday.”
Last year’s team earned the program’s first every postseason victory behind the heels of an explosive offense. And while a lot of the names that filled that stat sheet are gone, this year’s squad is ready to keep the momentum going, led by the ever-dangerous athlete Kam White, who had over 1,300 all-purpose yards in 2019.
“Being a defensive guy, he’s your worst nightmare. He really is. You can do everything right, and he can pull it down and hurt you with his legs,” Carmody said. “I like having that, and giving us that dynamic on offense where he can make things happen, even when the play is not there.”
What exactly will he offense look like? Well, they’re not ready to share that just yet - but they certainly feel good.
“You can expect whatever you see on TV. I’m not going to say too much right now,” junior athlete Kam White told WLOX. “A lot of confidence and success on the offensive side of the ball.”
That confidence doesn’t just exist with the offense, it’s made its way over to the defense, too.
“We want to be known as the team that’s the grittiest. If the ball is on the ground, we won’t stop until we hear that whistle and then some. We want to be the team that’s going to give it our all, and at the end of the day, coaches say man, we want that defense,” junior linebacker Xavian Chamberlain said. “We want to kill run, pass, anything. We just want to be that defense that’s going to go, no matter what the situation is.”
Even after just one unpredictable offseason, Carmody has made an impact on everyone in his locker room. One that could be special for years to come.
“Coach Carmody came to this team and put hope in our hearts. Hope we haven’t seen in a long time. I know we had a great season last season, but we still had a big void. Coach is teaching us how to be men, and now it’s a more mature and aggressive team.”
Pass Christian will play Purvis at home Friday, September 4th at 7 p.m. in a rematch of their MHSAA 4A first round playoff matchup last year.
